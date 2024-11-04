Midway ISD's Park Hill Elementary certified as national STEM campus

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD's Park Hill Elementary is now a nationally certified STEM campus, the result of work that started in August 2023.

"I like the hands-on activities because I feel like it's easier for me to learn with interactive stuff," student Adalyn Chike said.

"It's just such a joy to watch kids love math and science and to bring hands-on learning and activities just to help spark a curiosity and help them learn to be good thinkers," fifth-grade teacher Cristie Montgomery said.

"Going through documenting lessons, recording themselves, how they're embedding stem into their everyday teaching," campus principal Chelsea Lippe said. "That wasn't easy, but worth it,"

Seven teachers are now certified STEM educators.

Park Hill Elementary said the goal is to strengthen its STEM program while teaching students skills needed in middle school.

"We're going to try to make it an important piece of what kids are exposed to daily," Lippe said.

Park Hill started a STEM club — where more than 75 students applied.

Two of those students were fifth graders, Adalyn Chike and Mavrix Ruby.

"It kind of helps you think differently," Chike said. " So you can think about it one way but also in another way."

Chike believes either way of thinking depends on what works best for you.

"One way I would explain it is just pure fun, and the teachers are nice," student Mavrix Ruby said.

Lippe said Midway Middle School is now working to get its certification.

"Our district is so willing to provide supplies so we can do those hands-on experiments," Montgomery said. "And I think being a part of a STEM campus is just like a culture, so we have what we need to provide these opportunities for kids."

