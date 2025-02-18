Midway ISD showcases resources funded through grant money

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — “Since the Midway Education Foundation started, we've raised and donated $2.7 million in total grants back to the staff and students of Midway ISD,” president of Midway ISD Education Foundation Jordan Barry said.

The Midway ISD Education Foundation helps to finance projects outside of typical district funding through donations made by the community.

“Last year we were able to distribute 71 grants to 80 teachers, distributing over $185,000,” Barry said.

On Thursday, 25 News attended an event at Park Hill Elementary to see exactly where the money was going in our schools.

Resources were added to our classrooms, library, gym, music room and hallways.

Weighted vests for students in distress, hands on learning tools, gym equipment and collaboration spaces are just some of the new additions to our campuses.

But the district told 25 News it’s all for the students.

“I really like how our school is very hands on. My favorite subject is math,” Park Hill Elementary student Ava Overstreet said. “My math teacher, Miss Montgomery, she wrote a grant for $300 to buy math games for us,”

Teachers can submit grant requests throughout the year—which is then evaluated by the Education Foundation.

The requests are funded based off need.

“School district funds are already tight,” Barry said.

“I understand the needs and the lack of additional resources that school districts are facing right now.”

