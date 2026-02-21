Midway ISD school to possibly close local elementary school

SPEEGLEVILLE, Texas (KXXV) — Speegleville Elementary could close its doors forever. Midway ISD recently held a school board meeting about the possibility of the elementary school closing.



Midway ISD could close Speegleville Elementary

The district adds money and declining enrollment as some main factors for closure

“My uncles and I all attended Speegleville Elementary," said former student Reed Davidson.

Reed Davidson and his family have a long family history of attending Speegleville Elementary.

But that legacy could end after Midway ISD announced during a school board meeting on Wednesday the possibility of the oldest school in the district closing.

“The community and the school hold a special place in my heart. We’re actually getting ready to move there, probably in the next month. I was excited to have my son possibly attending the same elementary school and the school I attended, so it’s sad to hear it's closing," said Davidson.

Speegleville Elementary has been open since the 1950s. During the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Chris Allen expressed operational costs, declining enrollment, and campus conditions as some main factors.

Davidson isn’t the only one filled with love for the school. People on social media are rallying support for the school.

One person on social media wrote:

“I heard many people say that Speegleville was a little piece of Heaven.”

Another said:

“How are they going to close the best elementary school they have? This is sad for the residents in the area.

So, where will kids go? For now, the school district plans to possibly split kids up between South Bosque Elementary and Woodway Elementary.

Davidson said Speegleville Elementary is a staple in the community, but he understands and respects the district's decision.

“When you look at the numbers, it’s the most cost-effective thing to do, unfortunately," said Davidson.

