Midway Athletics names Ben Basden as new head baseball coach

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD announces Ben Basden as the new head baseball coach.

Basden has been the pitching coach and assistant baseball coach at Midway for the past 11 seasons.

In 2025, Basden was named the assistant coach of the year in 2025 by the National High School Baseball Coaches Associaton.

"We are excited and proud to name Ben Basden as the leader of our baseball program," said Brad Shelton, Midway ISD Athletic Director in the press release.

"Coach Basden possesses the character, leadership qualities, baseball knowledge, and commitment to student-athlete development that align with the values and expectations of Midway Athletics. His impact on our program over the past decade has been tremendous, and we are confident he will continue the tradition of excellence that Midway Baseball has established," Shelton said.

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