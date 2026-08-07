WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Hundreds gather at the convention center as there are just 30 days left before Baylor football hits the field.

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Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Randy White speaks at Baylor kickoff luncheon

The Waco chamber introduced a special guest — Dallas Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Randy White.

"I have a good friend that went here and he keeps me informed of Baylor and you know, the college town, Baylor, football, Texas. I mean, it don't get any better than this. Good luck to Baylor," White said.

Head coach Dave Aranda also made an appearance as he spoke on DJ Lagway's pathway to being the quarterback and how the defense is shaping up.

Aranda was also asked with this being his seventh year with the Bears, how has he changed?

"I brought up like the Seinfeld episode where it's like Costanza and Seinfeld and it's like, you know, George is struggling and it's like Seinfeld says you need to do the opposite, the opposite of what you're thinking, do the opposite. And so I think whether it's like, whether it's social media or it's just kind of opening up and I want to kind of cover up and all that, I think just the growth in that," Aranda said.

Baylor's season begins on September 5 in Atlanta against Auburn. You can watch that game on 25 News!

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