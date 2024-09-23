Micro school in Bell County focuses on teaching students with learning disabilities

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Kendra Eboigbodin started her micro school program in Killeen, with a large emphasis in STEM, in 2020.



Kendra Eboigbodin started her micro school program in Killeen, with a large emphasis in STEM, in 2020, teaching elementary to junior high age students who are physically or developmentally challenged.

"By the time students come to us the parents have tried different things they have tried the public school system they may have tried homeschooling but because they have special needs they may not have been treated appropriately, or the students may not have had what they needed to be successful," said Eboigbodin, Head of Victory Creative Learning.

She says teachers are trained to deal with a child's confidence and emotions first, so they can get to know how the children like to learn — a student-centered approach: see, feel, do.

"Whenever you introduce a song or physical movement that really improves the learning it helps them to remember to recall and also helps them to understand what they are doing," Eboigbodin said.

"One of my favorite strong suits of this program is if I have an area that I would like to focus on, I can mention it and they will focus on that area with my child," said Joshua White, Parent.

White is a parent of two students who have been attending the program for the last two years. First as a supplement to their home school but now full-time.

"During the home school program we had a lot of problems teaching them math and that's one of the things we came here for is that they were really able to help their math," White said.

According to the Council for Exceptional Children, approximately 6 to 8 percent of school-age children have one of the many learning disabilities you see listed:



ADHD

Dyslexia

Dysgraphia

Perceptual Disabilities

Developmental aphasia

Killeen and Temple ISD declined to speak about their preparation of SPED teachers for public school education, but White says the smaller community and having his child's special needs be understood is extremely helpful and gives him peace of mind.

"A lot of the public schools you don't have as much one-on-one time with the teachers and your students aren't always getting as much attention as they need," said White.

