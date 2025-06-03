Fort Cavazos cancels Freedom Fest

KILLEEN, Texas (KXXV) — Fort Cavazos has announced it will not hold its annual Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration this year.
Instead, Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, commanding general of III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos, said the installation will partner with the City of Killeen to support the Red, White & Blue Music Festival on July 5 in downtown Killeen.
“Fort Cavazos is partnering with the City of Killeen to support their Red, White & Blue Music Festival July 5 in downtown Killeen. We encourage all our on- and off-post Soldiers and families to attend. They will see static displays of military equipment, the 1st Cavalry Division Honor Guard and the 1st Cavalry Division Band and a fireworks display provided by the City of Killeen. Mayor Debbie Nash-King and Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral agreed to collaborate for the 2025 Independence Day celebration as a way to showcase our strategic partnership and mitigate the effects of staffing shifts and budgeting constraints at Fort Cavazos. We recognize many of our Soldiers and Families live in other Central Texas communities, and we hope they’ll take part in festivities in those locations. Independence Day celebrations are wonderful opportunities for neighbors to come together in the spirit of patriotism and unity. We greatly value our community partnerships, and we look forward to celebrating Independence Day with our Central Texas neighbors.”
Lt. Gen. Kevin D. Admiral, III Armored Corps and Fort Cavazos commanding general