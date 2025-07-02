Mexican national arrested in Temple, pleads guilty in federal court to two immigration violations

A Mexican national who was arrested in Temple in May pleaded guilty to two immigration violations in federal court on Tuesday.

According to court documents, Juana Maria Garcia-Rosales pleaded guilty to one count of failure to update a change of address and one count of false documents, stemming from a search warrant at her residence on May 15.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations Officers arrested Garcia-Rosales in May for being in possession of a Permanent Resident Card with an Alien Number that had not been officially issued and was purchased from someone in Florida and bought it through social media.

A sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.

Garcia-Rosales faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.