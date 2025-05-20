Mexican National arrested in Temple on federal immigration charges

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A Mexican national was arrested in Temple on May 15 on federal charges related to the alleged possession of a fraudulent Permanent Resident Card and failure to report a change of address.

According to court documents, Juana Maria Garcia-Rosales was taken into custody after Temple police executed a search warrant at her residence. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Fugitive Operations officers later arrested her for possessing a Permanent Resident Card bearing an Alien Number that had not been officially issued.

A criminal complaint alleges Garcia-Rosales admitted to purchasing the card through a seller in Florida via social media.

Authorities say further investigation showed she originally entered the U.S. in July 2012 with a Border Crosser Card, and the Form I-94 documenting her arrival listed an address in Bryan—not Temple.

Garcia-Rosales is charged with possessing a fraudulent Permanent Resident Card and failing to notify authorities of a change of address. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

Sentencing will be determined by a U.S. District Court judge based on federal guidelines and statutory factors. The arrest is part of Operation Take Back America, a nationwide initiative led by the Department of Justice to combat illegal immigration, dismantle transnational criminal organizations, and enhance community safety.

ICE is leading the investigation, and Assistant U.S. Attorney Mark Frazier is prosecuting the case. Acting U.S. Attorney Margaret Leachman for the Western District of Texas made the announcement.