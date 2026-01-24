Mexia ISD releases statement on spectator behavior at athletic events

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Mexia ISD releases a statement on social media towards stakeholders regarding recent spectator behavior at athletic events.

"Good Afternoon MISD Stakeholders,





Mexia ISD is requesting your assistance with an important matter.



We have recently experienced several incidents involving spectator behavior at our student events. As a result of the incidents an official complaint has been filed with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) regarding these concerns. The UIL has been actively addressing issues related to ejections and confrontations involving spectators, players, school personnel, and officials of late.







As part of their efforts, the UIL has introduced a platform called The Texas Way, which emphasizes the importance of positive sportsmanship. I strongly encourage all of us to review this resource, as it provides valuable guidance on appropriate behavior at athletic events."

We will be sure to keep you updated on this situation.

