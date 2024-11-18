Watch Now
Metal piece falls from AT&T Stadium roof ahead of Cowboys-Texans MNF

(Source: Facebook/ Dallas Cowboys)
ARLINGTON, Texas (KXXV) — A metal piece fell from the roof of AT&T Stadium ahead of the Dallas Cowboys Monday Night Football matchup against the Houston Texans.

In pre-game, the roof of AT&T Stadium was opened and it looked like we were going to have our first open roof Cowboys game since 2022.

ESPN's Todd Archer would later reveal on social media a statement from the Dallas Cowboys.

The roof of the stadium was closed after.

Kickoff between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans is scheduled for 7:15 p.m.

