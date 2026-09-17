Meridian residents evacuate to Clifton due to Hydra Fire

CLIFTON, Texas (KXXV) — As the Hydra Fire continues to burn, Clifton is feeling the impact. Last night, many Meridian residents were evacuated to the Clifton Civic Center. Two of those evacuees, who said the American Red Cross provided cots and everything they needed to get through the night.



“I’ve never been in this kinda scenario at all. This is new to me," said Meridian resident Christi Armstrong.

The Hydra Fire is over 1100 acres as of Wednesday afternoon.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"Somewhat overwhelmed is the best way I can probably say it," said Meridian resident Christi Armstrong.

Christi Armstrong was evacuated Tuesday night from her independent living facility because of the Hydra Fire.

Bosque volunteer firefighters and other first responders have been battling the fire for three days as of Wednesday afternoon, working to keep folks like Christi out of harm's way.

“I’ve never been in this kinda scenario at all. This is new to me. When they told me…I got my little bag right here. I packed my medicines, and everything like that and just did what they told me to do," said Armstrong.

The Civic Center in Clifton is where Armstrong spent the night, on a cot provided by the American Red Cross. While she said it was comfortable and she’s happy to be safe, being away from home isn’t easy.

But Armstrong has company. Her neighbor Diane Rogers was also evacuated with her.

Rogers said they made a few stops before arriving at the Civic Center, and processing everything isn’t easy.

“It was hard to find out this morning that nobody could take me back home, and it’s like you brought me here; why will you not take me home? We went to the church first and then here, and it’s just a wild goose chase," said Diane Rogers, a Meridian resident.

But during my interview with Armstrong and Rogers, they got the news they had been hoping for — they had a ride home and a chance to stay there possibly for good.

And while Armstrong is relieved to be heading home, she said she’s prepared for whatever comes next.

"If you have to come back tonight for whatever reason…what do you think you’ll be feeling?" said 25 News reporter Chantale Belefanti.

"What I felt last night. If I have to do it, I have to do it. I’d rather be in a safe place knowing I’m taking care of them, worrying.”

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