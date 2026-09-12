Crews continue to battle uncontained San Saba County wildfire

SAN SABA COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M Forest Service and local firefighters have been battling the Kurk Fire for over 24 hours.



The fire is 30% contained as of Wednesday.

The crew continues to work around the clock to contain the fire.

“Our crews were able to get in there and put in some good containment lines with dozers overnight," said Kiley Moran, a public information officer for Texas A&M Forest Service.

Kiley Moran with Texas A&M Forest Service and his team continues to work hard alongside San Saba firefighters to contain what's now known as the Kurk Fire.

“So we did have a wildfire start here yesterday afternoon. It did spread pretty quickly. And we were called out as the Forest Service to bring heavy equipment and heavy aircraft and try to get it slowed down so it didn’t cause too much damage," said Moran.

So far, the fire has burned about 1,000 acres and, as of Wednesday afternoon, is 30% contained.

With more work to be done, it’s still unclear how many structures have been damaged or destroyed.

“So yesterday the aviation was dropping water and retardant on it, and we were able to get a good line of retardant around the head of this fire by the time we got to sundown," said Moran.

While the cause remains unknown, Moran said the heat and lack of rain can contribute to these types of conditions.

“In the spring we saw a lot of growth with a lot of rain, and now we’re getting much rain. And it’s hot and dry and everything is going dormant or dying off, and so that creates a lot of fuel for fire," said Moran.

With the heat still in full effect, Moran said staying aware of weather conditions can help prevent fires from starting.

“I just would encourage everybody to remain aware of what they’re doing outside anything that does cause a spark, Texas A&M forest services and local for firefighter have been battling a fire for almost 24 hours. I talked to one local Texas A&M forest service official who says he's not sure when the fire will be contained.cause heat…try to avoid it at this time. If you do have to weld or use a cutting torch to build a fence, please have a water source around," said Moran.

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