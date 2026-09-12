Deadly crash on SH 171 becomes a reminder for local drivers

HILL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Over the weekend, a couple was killed in a five vehicle crash on SH 171 Saturday night.

One neighbor said the news is a reminder to slow down when driving.



Zachary and Katherine Barton, both 39, of Arlington, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old who got out of the other vehicle remains in critical condition.

"We saw a lot of trucks, and they all came in, and it was really tragic," said Hill County resident Scott Williams.

Scott Williams recently moved to Hill County. During his first week of living off of SH 171, he found himself stuck in traffic due to a fatal car crash.

The crash, he said, took place just walking distance from his home.

“We got here at 11:30 pm about a mile away; they had the road closed. We sat there until 2:30 am," said Williams.

Eventually, troopers asked Williams to turn around and find another place to stay for the night.

Texas DPS said it all started Saturday night on State Highway 171 near County Road 4223. A driver heading north passed a pickup truck, then ran into a tractor pulling some farm equipment.

The load came loose and ended up in the roadway. Two vehicles heading south then hit the debris.

DPS said the drivers of those vehicles got out and were hit by another oncoming vehicle.

Zachary and Katherine Barton, both 39, of Arlington, were both pronounced dead at the scene.

A 12-year-old who got out of the other vehicle remains in critical condition.

“A waste of life, 39 years old. For somebody that, through hearsay, alcohol was involved. Somebody getting into a hurry, not caring. My thoughts are that we just need to be responsible," said Williams.

Troopers said alcohol was most likely involved.

If changes can be made on the highway, Williams suggests this…

“It was Sunday evening or Monday morning; they tried to pass me in a no-passing zone…right where the accident happened. It was daytime; there was nothing in the road, but there was an oncoming car. They just don’t watch the road; they do what they want," said Williams.

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