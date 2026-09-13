Higher prices hit Central Texas households

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The increase in gas, food, and housing costs can have an impact on some local neighbors.

Eric Torres, a resident, told me whether he thinks Texas is an affordable place to live. He said yes, and a part of it comes down to his pay.

“Even though the market is fluctuating. The companies within Texas and the companies outside of Texas adjust to the market based within Texas, so they look out after their people," said Torres.

While his pay satisfies him, he said he’s noticed gas prices rising, but it’s OK for now.

“As long as it stays under $4, I’ll definitely be happy, especially whenever I drive a V8," said Torres.

According to AAA, gas prices in Waco for the month of September are averaging about $3.92 per gallon, but last year the average in Waco was $2.75.

A few local neighbors who didn't want to go on camera said they think prices are rising, especially when it comes to groceries.

Well, here’s why: The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reports that grocery prices for Central Texans have increased 3.3% over the last year.

Torres said he’s OK with the grocery prices for now.

“It’s fluctuating in an affordable trend, a positive trend, you could say," said Torres.

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