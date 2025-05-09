Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your Neighborhood

Actions

McLennan Softball is World Series bound

MCC
MMJ5
MCC
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan Softball is World Series bound.

No. 2 McLennan took on No. 12 Temple.

The Highlanders would open the game with a score as in the bottom of the first, Macie Jansky' two-run double would put them on the board.

The runs would keep piling on and MCC advances to the World Series. The NJCAA World Series will be in Yuma, Arizona.

Follow Shahji on social media!

Facebook

Instagram

X

More stories from Shahji Adam
Next Page

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood