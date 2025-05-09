WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan Softball is World Series bound.

YUMA BOUND!!! Softball is headed to the World Series!!! The countdown is ON.#GoLanders | #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/tmOZOL0lTg — McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) May 9, 2025

No. 2 McLennan took on No. 12 Temple.

The Highlanders would open the game with a score as in the bottom of the first, Macie Jansky' two-run double would put them on the board.

The runs would keep piling on and MCC advances to the World Series. The NJCAA World Series will be in Yuma, Arizona.

Follow Shahji on social media!