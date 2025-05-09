WACO, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan Softball is World Series bound.
YUMA BOUND!!! Softball is headed to the World Series!!! The countdown is ON.#GoLanders | #ContinuingTheLegacy pic.twitter.com/tmOZOL0lTg— McLennan Athletics (@McLennanSports) May 9, 2025
No. 2 McLennan took on No. 12 Temple.
The Highlanders would open the game with a score as in the bottom of the first, Macie Jansky' two-run double would put them on the board.
The runs would keep piling on and MCC advances to the World Series. The NJCAA World Series will be in Yuma, Arizona.