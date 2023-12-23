Woodway neighborhood transforms into winter wonderland of lights

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Wooded Crest Drive in Woodway turns intro a holiday light show every year around Christmas. The whole neighborhood joins in on decking out their homes in Christmas lights. So much in fact one home has a radio station of Christmas music to listen to as your drive down the festive street.



Homeowners on Wooded Crest Dr. have been decorating their homes with over the top Christmas lights for almost 30 years.

The street fills up with cars waiting in line to see more than 20 homes with their lawns full of inflatables, lights, and decorations.

The community says this street gives them something fun to do with family around the holidays.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“We’re known as the Christmas street,” said Arnell Morris.

And rightfully so, Arnell Morris has been decorating her front lawn like this for more almost 30 years.

“I really do feel like I have to up it each year because the traffic gets you know, heavier each year,” she said.

Around Christmas time wooded crest drive turns into a holiday light show, and some of those lights are from the cars filling the streets.

For Ben Doyle the drive isn’t just about the pretty lights or festive music, its about spending quality time with his mom.

“We’ve lived over 200 miles apart for 25 years. So it makes it real good for the first time me and my mom to experience Christmas like this,” said Ben Doyle.

Gabriel Bierwierth has walked this street since he was a child, now he brings his family to walk down memory lane.

“I don’t live in Waco anymore, and it just reminds me of when I was little. And all these lights looks basically the same. When I was little there was hardly anyone, but it’s kinda cool that a lot of people can come out to see it,” said Bierwierth.

But that joy does come at a cost, Morris is expecting her electric bill to double.

“Around 5 to 6 hundred dollars,” said Morris.

But the money can’t compare to the charm and happiness this neighborhood brings.

“Every year I think oh my I don’t think ill be able to Do this again. It seems to get harder and harder every year. But as long as I’ve got my grandkids to help me do it, I’ll do it. And as long as I live here on this street I’ll do it,” she said.

If you haven’t been able to make it to see that lights, that’s okay, homeowners say they don’t take the lights down until the new year.