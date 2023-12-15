Local paralyzed cat gets new legs for Christmas

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Cats and Christmas trees usually don't mix, but there's a special feline in Waco who's turning the holiday spirit into a new way to zoom around.



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Two years ago, five-year-old Maestro was found by Amanda Bruce at a pet shelter.

“He was in a situation where if I didn’t take him he was being euthanized in a few minutes," Bruce said.

He was hit by a car, leaving his back two legs paralyzed, so to help give him a more normal life, Amanda Bruce wrote a letter to pet food company chewy asking for a wheelchair.

“Maestro was surprised with a wheelchair," Bruce said.

"He got some new wheels, and he also got the opportunity to share about the great lives that paralyzed cats can have.”

Maestro has spent most of his life scooting around, so Bruce say’s it’s going to take a while for him to get used to his new ride.

“Once he started to get the hang of it, it was really fun to see him just like zoom off , and you know, chase the other cats and run and play," she said.

After adopting Maestro, she started focusing on caring for special needs cats with the non-profit "Fixin' Ferals TNR and Rescue".

“That’s a category that especially nobody is kind of equipped or willing to deal with," Bruce said.

"I’m also really passionate about letting people know that paralyzed cats can have really great lives.”

Fixin' Ferals has a room full of cats ready to be adopted for anyone who might ready to add one of these furry friends to your family.