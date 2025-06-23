West Police pursue shooting suspect: Crash ends in fatality

WEST, Texas (KXXV) — A shooting suspect was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday after crashing during a police pursuit on Interstate 35, according to the West Police Department.

On June 22, Officer D. Gonzalez was alerted to a suspect wanted in connection with a possible shooting incident in Mesquite. The suspect was reportedly traveling southbound on I-35 in a Ford Focus.

Officer Gonzalez spotted the vehicle and began following it. Shortly after, the suspect crashed into another vehicle and then struck a road sign, bringing the car to a stop.

Police said the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities have not released the suspect’s identity.

