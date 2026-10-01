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Power outage impacting City of West Thursday amid storms, police say

West Police Officer arrested
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West Police Officer arrested
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WEST, Texas — West Police Department is alerting residents about a power outage impacting a portion of the city on Thursday.

The outage is reportedly due to a power line down on South Reagan Street at Lackey Street.

The Oncor power outage map, as of around noon, shows more than 600 customers without power in the area, with lightning as the reported cause.

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Crews are working to make repairs and restore power.

Power is out over most of town east of the railroad tracks, police say.

The public is asked to avoid the area.

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