Flood Advisory for Burnet County

CENTRAL TEXAS — Excessive rain is coming down in Burnet County, prompting a flood advisory. Minor flooding is expected in low lying and poor drainage areas. One to four inches of rain expected with up to 7 inches possible in isolated areas. A flood watch remains in effect for most of central Texas. Two to four inches expected with up to seven in isolated areas. The heaviest rain will fall Thursday.

Want this forecast delivered to your inbox each morning? Sign up for the daily forecast email newsletter here.