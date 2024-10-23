Young parents in Central Texas focus on education with new head start program

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD and the Economics Opportunities Advancement Corp have come together through a $60,000 federal grant, providing child care and education-based services for students within the district that have children from six weeks to three years old, providing these young parents with educational opportunities and worry-free child care.

This head start center is located at the former Brazos High School.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

23-year-old Christopher Judie drops off his eight-month old daughter at a unique place.

"I just wanted to have somewhere where I knew my baby was safe, and somewhere where I know where she will be loved and still have her free time to play," Judie said.

During the day, she’s in daycare at the Brazos EOAC Early HeadStart Center — the former Brazos High School.

"It gives us time to go make money, gives us time to go handle our business — making sure that we make our money to make sure that bills are paid and that we have enough money to afford to have our baby," Judie said.

The district is teaming with the Economics Opportunities Advancement Corp, or EOAC, coming together through a $60,000 federal grant to provide child care and education-based services for students within the district who have children between the age of six weeks to three-years-old.

"We’re taking the students and providing those childcare services so they can focus on their education and get their degrees,” said Lauryn Morotn, Site Manager for the head start program.

That childcare is being provided to 40 former and current students of the district, helping young parents like Judie.

He says if it weren't for programs like this, it would be even tougher to earn his college degree at MCC.

"Once you have a baby, everything is serious," Judie said.

"I know we’re still young, but having a baby is serious — we’ve got to handle our business at all times."