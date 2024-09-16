Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home sold to Canadian company ending 99 years of family ownership

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The long-time, family-run Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home is turning the page on its nearly 100-year-long story.

"We've been open 99 years and want to continue to do it for as long as we can," said Josh Blake, the General Manager of the WHB Funeral Home.

Canadian-owned company Park Lawn Corporations is taking over operations — it already owns some other properties throughout Central Texas.

The funeral home started in 1925 by Dillard Wilkirson and Roy Hatch — it has hosted multiple services for many former neighbors.

25 News'' Marc Monroy got the chance to speak with Blake, who's been with the funeral home for 10 years.

He te;;s 25 News the sale comes after it's president, Hatch Bailey, decided to retire to spend more time with his family.

"With us being around 99-years we've been able to serve the people in our community," Blake said.

This includes business leaders, and victims of the 1953 tornado that took the lives of 144 people.

There were also the memorial service's of 31 of the 76 Branch Davidian members that died after the 1993 siege on Mount Carmel.

"We're from Waco, we were raised here and it's our community and we want to continue to serve families to the best of our abilities," Blake said.

Blake says many neighbors asked one question —

"No, we are not closing, in fact we are looking forward to celebrating our 100th year, which is right around the corner," he said.

"We've been open 99 years and want to continue to do it for as long as we can."