'We were so lucky'; Local parents grateful for doctors' care after twin infants are treated for RSV

WACO, Texas — This time of year, doctors are reminding Central Texans to take precautions against the flu and RSV.

25 News' Lauren Adams talked to one local family who had two infant twins in the hospital with RSV.

The Wright family has spent a lot of time in the hospital lately — their twin babies recently got sick.

“They both got hospitalized with RSV within the last month, so we’ve spent some time here," Meagan Wright said.

Their two-year-old picked the virus up from pre-school, and brought it home to the baby boy.

“He started coughing and handled it well, but then the younger baby got a cough, so we had to admit him to McLane’s," Wright said.

“Two days later we came home, and then it was like, 'Oh we thought she dodged it,' — she ended up in the PICU.”

This was a scary time for this family, and for many other families like them this time of year.



RSV cases rose over the holiday, and now doctors tell 25 News that they have gone back down.

“We haven’t seen a lot of RSV. We’ve also seen the flu and saw some Covid," Dr. Samuel Clark said.

Dr. Clark is wondering if the new vaccine Beyfortus might be the reason.

“Does the new vaccine have to do with a shortened outbreak? That’s a question we’re asking," Dr. Clark said.

For anyone thinking about the new vaccine, he says, “Any kids at risk. Infants with more exposure, new baby with school aged children.”

As for the Wright family, they hope they don’t have to go back anytime soon.

If they do, they know they’re taken care of.

“We were so lucky to have something so close — it worked out perfect," said local father, Jeff Wright.

Dr. Clark reminds Central Texans that if you have a child who is having trouble breathing, always seek medical attention immediately.