'Watching the girls' faces is the best': Local woman helps Waco ISD students' prom dreams come true

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — One local woman organized a nonprofit to provide the opportunity to go to prom to 32 students in need. With the help of the community and dresses donated to her non-profit, Dream Couture, she was able to give 32 Waco ISD high school girls a full prom experience.



Dream Couture gave 32 high school seniors free hair and makeup, free meals, photos and a free prom dress made to fit each girl perfectly.

Roxana Robles is the founder of Dream Couture — she had the hope to give girls an unforgettable experience their prom night.

Two seniors who received the help from Dream Couture say they wouldn't have been able to attend prom without this help — one says it boosts her confidence and helps her feel heard.

“They arrived in pajamas here, and they’re going to leave looking like queens,” Roxana Robles said.

Roxana Robles has spent countless hours pinning and sewing prom dresses for girls in the Waco ISD.

It’s all a part of her non-profit Dream Couture — giving high school senior girls the opportunity to go to prom who wouldn’t have been able to go otherwise.

“I’m not going to like spend so much money to get my things done, but since they offered to do it, I was like, I’m happy to go!” Abdi Elisea said.

25 News got to sit down with her while she worked her magic.

“It’s a lot of work, just watching the girls faces in the best thing ever,” Robles said.

Smiling glammed-up faces and grateful hearts gave the students confidence — and a chance to feel heard.

“If you’re having something going on right now., it just kind of makes you forget a little bit so you can enjoy it all and be in the moment,” Suri Enriquez said.

Dream Couture gave these girls free hair and makeup, free meals and photos and a free prom dress made to fit each girl perfectly — but for Suri Enriquez, it’s so much more than that.

“Even like if you think you’re invisible, if you think nobody cares — there’s always going to be that one person who’s going to be there at some point in your life to support you and help you along the way,” she said.

Robles hopes this program plants a seed into the girls that even if they can’t help someone right now, that one day they take the opportunity to make a difference in someone else's life.

Robles started with 15 girls last year, and she was able to help 32 this year — next year she also plans to increase that number to 60 girls.