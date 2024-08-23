WATCH: Ted Cruz makes campaign stop in Waco

WATCH LIVE

Ted Cruz's Keep Texas, Texas Tour is making his campaign stop in Waco, Texas on Friday — he will be joined by local elected officials, candidates, and community leaders.

"The Keep Texas, Texas tour is designed to speak to Texas voters across the state about Senator Cruz’s record of delivering results for jobs, freedom, and security and discuss his vision for the future of our state and what needs to be done to Keep Texas, Texas," officials said.

Following remarks from Sen. Cruz at each stop, the media will have the opportunity to ask questions.