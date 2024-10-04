Walker Montgomery set to bring high-energy show to Heart o' Texas Fair & Rodeo

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Walker Montgomery, a country artist born into a musical family near the Kentucky state line, is preparing to bring his high-energy show to the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo.

Drawing on his musical roots, Montgomery is excited to share his live performances with fans in Waco."It’s in my blood," Montgomery said, reflecting on growing up surrounded by music. "From a young age, I just knew that I had the bug for playing music out live."

Montgomery promises his performance at the fair will be filled with energy, honky-tonk vibes, and plenty of variety.

"We’re going to throw some great love songs in there, but it’s going to be a honky-tonking good time. We try to have a little something for everybody, whether they want to dance or they don’t want to dance," Montgomery said.

Before hitting the stage, Montgomery plans to explore some local Waco attractions, including the Waco Mammoth National Monument. "I’m going to try to check that out in the early morning," he said.

No visit to a fair is complete without indulging in classic fair food, and Montgomery knows exactly what he’s looking for, saying "I always go get funnel cake... or fried Oreos, something like that."

Montgomery has been riding a wave of success, with his latest single, "I Love the Way You Love Me," reaching 11 million views on TikTok in just two weeks. He’s looking forward to connecting with fans in person at the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo.

"Come say hi, come hang out with us for a little bit, and have a good time," Montgomery said, extending an invitation to fairgoers.

Montgomery’s performance is set to be a highlight of the Heart of Texas Fair & Rodeo, promising a night of country music and good times for all. Enjoy the show at 8:00 p.m. Friday, October 4.