Waco’s Pet Circle Shelter over capacity — Free adoptions

Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Pet Circle Regional Animal Center is currently operating at 144% capacity in its dog kennels and urgently needs help from the community.

Adoptions are free this week, offering an excellent opportunity to give a pet a forever home. For those unable to adopt, fostering is another way to support—the center provides all necessary supplies.

View available animals online at PetCircleWaco.org/Adopt, updated daily.

Visit the shelter at 2032 Circle Road to meet your new best friend.

HOURS:

  • Monday–Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
  • Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

