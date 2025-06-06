Waco’s Pet Circle Shelter over capacity — Free adoptions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Pet Circle Regional Animal Center is currently operating at 144% capacity in its dog kennels and urgently needs help from the community.

Adoptions are free this week, offering an excellent opportunity to give a pet a forever home. For those unable to adopt, fostering is another way to support—the center provides all necessary supplies.

View available animals online at PetCircleWaco.org/Adopt, updated daily.

Visit the shelter at 2032 Circle Road to meet your new best friend.

