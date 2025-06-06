Waco’s Pet Circle Shelter over capacity — Free adoptions

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Pet Circle Regional Animal Center is currently operating at 144% capacity in its dog kennels and urgently needs help from the community.
Adoptions are free this week, offering an excellent opportunity to give a pet a forever home. For those unable to adopt, fostering is another way to support—the center provides all necessary supplies.
View available animals online at PetCircleWaco.org/Adopt, updated daily.
Visit the shelter at 2032 Circle Road to meet your new best friend.
HOURS:
- Monday–Friday: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m.
- Saturday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
- Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.