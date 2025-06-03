Waco’s own 'Kenrich Williams' heads to NBA Finals with Oklahoma City Thunder

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco ISD is celebrating one of its own as University High School graduate Kenrich Williams advances to the NBA Finals with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

This marks the franchise’s first Finals appearance since 2012 and a historic milestone for Williams, who becomes one of the first Waco natives to reach this stage of professional basketball.

The OKC Thunder will take on the 2025 NBA Finals after delivering a thrilling, high-octane showdown as the Oklahoma City Thunder emerged from the Western Conference to face the seasoned contenders from the East. Led by superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, rising phenom Chet Holmgren, and the do-it-all force Jalen Williams,