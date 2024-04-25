Waco Youth Council creates healthy environment for other teens

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — The Waco Youth Council has been making a difference in the community for years. The teen group has a mission to identify community issues they face and develop solutions for others who are facing the same problems.



The Waco Youth Council gathers twice a month to meet about community service projects to help their peers with day to day living.

The youth council is an advisory board for the Waco City Council, they tackle issues within our local teen community like teaching preparatory life skills, mental health, and avoiding stress.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“Going around cleaning it up, and seeing our work afterwards, and how we’ve made an impact on the community is definitely very rewarding,” Caroline Rice said.

Caroline Rice is the president of the Waco Youth Council, she’s been helping the teen group with community service projects for two years.

“Seeing our work actually be beneficial, it’s going to affect people,” Rice said.

Susan Krause oversees the group of youth ambassadors and she says they serve as a voice in the community.

“They do gain a lot of skills, leadership skills, speaking skills, a lot of times they have to you know get up in front of people like the city council and discuss issues they’re dealing with,” Krause said.

Waco Youth Council is an advisory board for the Waco City Council — they tackle issues within our local teen community like teaching preparatory life skills, mental health, and avoiding stress.

“You just came, and it helped calm you down and just get to be outside because a lot of teens don’t have access to that kind of stuff — they can’t get a ride to Cameron Park. They don’t have access to be able to do those stress relieving things for cheap or no cost at all” said Rice.

Rice says she just trying to make a difference in her community by improving the lives of her peers, Something Krause believes will create a better future for everyone.

“Hopefully they’ll take that with them and they will you know be really important members of their community,” Krause said.

The Waco Youth Council is open to any high schooler in one of the five Waco council districts, they’re currently taking applications until Monday,

April 29.

Waco Youth Council Application