Waco woman seeking help for her sister with cerebral palsy

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — "It's a lot of financial hardships that we're reaching, but we're surviving," Chloe Argetstinger said.

Argetsinger's father is a cancer survivor, and her sister suffers from Cerebral Palsy.

Every time she and her family have to go out, her dad has to pick up her sister to get her in the car — and it's starting to take a toll on his body.

"Were just trying to get a van so that it's easier on my parents and Britney can be more apart of stuff that we go and do."

She says the van is necessary because of her father's age.

"One of these days, he is not going to be able to pick up my sister then they'll be confined to the house."

Apart from them having to help their sister, her family also struggles with financial hardships since her dad is retired.

"They live off of my dad's social security check that he gets every month and what my sister kind of gets and my is working at my sisters home health care, but it's still not a lot of money."

After many conversations with her family, she decided to start a GoFundMe page in hope of raising $10,000, and as of July 2, she's raised around $3,500.

"The reason we started a GoFundMe is because we need that little bit of help just for even the smallest of vans we can possibly get," Argetsinger said.

"We need that, and for the people that donate we're so grateful for that, because we can't afford it on our own."

Argetsinger remains hopeful that she can raise enough money to get her sister and dad the van.