WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco tornado memorial in downtown Waco stands as a reminder of one of Waco's deadliest disasters — a tornado that took the lives of 114 people 73 years ago.

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Waco tornado remembrance walk marks nearly 73 years since one of the deadliest storms in Texas history

It was a busy spring afternoon on May 11, 1953 — the day after Mother's Day. The day began like any other in Waco, but by the afternoon, the weather took a deadly turn.

More than 70 years later, people in Waco are still learning about the destruction left behind by the tornado and the impact it continues to have today.

One way they've been learning over the past nine years has been through the Tornado Remembrance Walk, held on the storm's anniversary.

Waco resident Courtney Hays took part in the walk for a second year. She says each time she learns something new about the city's history.

"It's really impactful. Last year was my first time. I went with my mom, and it was, it's incredible, and the history of Waco is insane, but it's shocking," Hays said.

"These parking lots used to actually be buildings and structures that had people in it, businesses in them, and it's just nice to like kind of get to know the history of the town that you live in," Hays said.

Historians call the Waco tornado a "once-in-a-century" storm. It remains the 11th deadliest tornado in U.S. history and is tied for the deadliest in Texas.

"When I do the, when I do these walks or if I'm just walking around or driving around every street, you're kind of wondering, you know, you think about the memories and what used to be. And so you appreciate the town that you live in a little bit more when you take these walks," Hays said.

As the city recovered, the Alico Building became a symbol of hope. Built in 1911, the landmark survived the storm despite the massive damage surrounding it.

Ashley Thornton of Waco Walks reflected on the tornado's lasting significance.

"It really shaped downtown and it's really an important story I think about the resilience of a town you know that something terrible like that could happen but you know, we're still here and we're still going, but also how's it changed things? It's just, I think people are just fascinated with that kind of story," Thornton said.

The tornado left behind widespread destruction and deep emotional scars. Many survivors found it difficult to return downtown after living through the disaster.

There were also changes nationwide after the storm. The National Weather Service expanded and improved its radar systems across Texas in an effort to better track severe weather.

The tornado caused more than $40 million in damage at the time — equivalent to about $400 million today.

While it may not be immediately apparent more than 70 years later, the storm's impact is still felt throughout downtown Waco.

Each year, the Remembrance Walk gathers neighbors to honor the lives lost and remember those forever changed by the storm.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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