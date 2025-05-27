Waco student selected for prestigious NASA summer internship

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Jorge Abdiel Carmona-Trejo, a student at Harmony School of Innovation in Waco, has been selected for the highly competitive STEM Enhancement in Earth Science (SEES) summer internship at The University of Texas at Austin’s Center for Space Research.

Funded by NASA, the SEES program allows students to work alongside scientists and engineers on authentic research projects using data from NASA’s Earth-observing satellites. Interns will also engage in activities such as designing habitats for Mars, exploring the Moon, and analyzing images from the International Space Station.

The program, a partnership between NASA and UT Austin’s Center for Space Research, selects 80 students from nearly 3,000 applicants nationwide. Participants complete remote coursework in Earth and space science and Python coding before gathering on-site for two weeks in Austin, where they conduct experiments, collaborate on NASA missions, and network with experts.

Carmona-Trejo and fellow interns will meet on July 6 for hands-on research, facility tours, and mentorship from NASA scientists and engineers. The SEES internship aims to inspire students’ passion for space science and enhance their skills in science, technology, engineering, and math.

