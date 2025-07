WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The television series "Shark Tank" announced new guest judges this week.

Central Texas-natives Chip and Joanna Gaines will appear on Season 17. The season will also feature Michael Strahan, Alexis Ohanian, and Kendra Scott.

The Sharks give budding entrepreneurs the chance to secure business deals that could make them millionaires.

