Waco siege survivor warns Justin Bieber about Churchdome ties

A survivor of the 1993 Branch Davidians siege in Waco, Texas, is offering advice to pop star Justin Bieber amid concerns about the church he attends.

The Waco siege—also known as the Waco massacre—was a 51-day standoff between federal and state law enforcement and the Branch Davidians, a religious sect led by David Koresh. The 1993 Waco standoff between federal agents and Koresh’s followers ended in a deadly fire that killed more than 80 people.

According to an interview with TMZ, David Thibodeau, who was once part of the Branch Davidians led by David Koresh, is speaking out as some of Bieber’s former friends raise concerns about "Churchome", the Christian church the singer is affiliated with.

Critics within Bieber’s circle reportedly believe Churchome resembles a cult, leading to a shrinking social circle for the performer.

Thibodeau, who has firsthand experience with high-control religious groups, is urging caution.

Thibodeau says he sees both the good and the bad in the case of Justin and Churchome. He says one major positive is the org is nowhere near as hardcore as the Branch Davidians were. Thibodeau says he was able to overcome the heavy influence of the Branch Davidians by "counting his blessings" each day, and says Bieber should do the same.

Thibodeau was one of only nine survivors of the cult, and he even wrote a book, "Waco: A Survivor's Story," about the 51-day standoff with ATF and FBI agents.