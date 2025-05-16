Waco Restaurateurs Among Nominees for 2025 Texas Restaurant Awards

AUSTIN, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Restaurant Association (TRA), the nation’s second-largest restaurant association and the leading voice of Texas’ restaurant industry, has announced the 2025 Texas Restaurant Awards nominees. Three figures from Waco’s culinary scene are among the statewide finalists.

Representing Waco in this year’s awards are:



The winners will be revealed during the 2025 Texas Restaurant Awards ceremony on Sunday, July 20, 2025, at 713 Music Hall in Houston. The ceremony serves as the kickoff for the Texas Restaurant Foundation’s Lone Star Bash, which runs concurrently with the Texas Restaurant Show, taking place July 20–21 at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

“This year’s nominees are a testament to the talent, resilience, and innovation that define our restaurant industry,” said Emily Williams Knight, Ed.D., President and CEO of the Texas Restaurant Association and Texas Restaurant Foundation. “From every corner of the state, these trailblazers exemplify a deep commitment to excellence and community. We’re proud to honor their impact at this year’s awards and Lone Star Bash.”

This year’s event will also spotlight Texas chefs and restaurants recognized as James Beard Foundation semifinalists and those featured in the Michelin Guide, underscoring the state’s growing reputation for culinary excellence on a national and global scale.

The Texas Restaurant Association represents a $138 billion industry with over 57,000 foodservice establishments and employs over 1.4 million Texans. For over 30 years, the Texas Restaurant Awards have recognized leaders who elevate the industry through innovation, leadership, and community service.

Waco’s nominees join a prestigious list of culinary professionals from across Texas who are shaping the future of foodservice and hospitality.

