Waco rescue facility shares how to prep your pets for the cold

WACO, Texas — “Hypothermia, your pets' arthritis can start to act up, or they can also end up really sick depending on how severe the temperature is — it can potentially cause death,” said Ashley McAdams with Fuzzy Friends Rescue in Waco.

As temperatures continue to drop in Central Texas, we must remember the safety of our pets, and recognize how cold is too cold for our furry friends..

“Comfortable temperatures for most dogs is going to be between 68 and 72 degrees," McAdams said.

"Anything below that or higher can be very dangerous."

A few tips for keeping your pet warm during the cold include leaving blankets or hay in their beds, checking for frostbite, covering their feet on walks, and making sure they are well-fed and hydrated.

According to PETA, last year, over 500 dogs were rescued from the brink of death due to cold weather.

“If it's cold for you, then it’s cold for them.”

“Preferably you keep your pets inside just because it’s better to have them inside and prepared,” McAdams said.

Experts recommend also to check for frostbite, particularly on the paws and ears.