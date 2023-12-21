Waco remembers 27 Central Texans who died while experiencing homelessness

WACO, Texas — The Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition and McLennan County hosted a memorial service in honor of those who were homeless when they died

25 News' Lauren Adams was there for the moving service and talked to one family who was thankful for the thought.

William Scott is one of 27 homeless people who passed away in Waco this year.

Scott’s family was notified of his death in July.



He died near the railroad tracks.

“He died there and alone," said William's sister, Amy Scott.

"He had already deteriorated. It had been a while."

It was hard for the family to remember their loved one that way, but they were grateful for the memorial service to remember him and the other 26 homeless people who died with no family around.

His cousin had the chance to light a candle in his honor.

“It was great! It was a wonderful feeling," Nashondria Thomas said.

"It made me feel a part of this whole thing."

At the service, they played a video with all the names of those who passed from different causes.

"We had one person who got hit by a train," said Shannon Eckley with the Heart of Texas Homeless Coalition.

"Some by long term illness, and some died from the heat."

Some of those who attended the memorial service were also homeless.

"It’s a time of remembrance. They knew them. It was their friend. They lived with them in the campsite," Eckley said.

As for Scott’s family, they won’t forget their loved one or the love shown for him.

"These people are right here and help us not to forget," Amy Scott said.