Waco protesters rally against ICE raids amid President Trump’s mass deportation push

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Another protest was held in the heart of Waco on Sunday, with demonstrators rallying against ICE raids sweeping across the U.S.

The protest comes in the wake of President Donald Trump’s first few weeks in office, as he follows through on his campaign promise to ramp up mass deportation efforts.

“We wear both flags,” said one protester, referring to both the U.S. and Mexican flags.

"We believe in the right of all people to move across borders to make lives for themselves wherever they see fit," another said.

25 News went inside the protest to hear the stories that brought people out.

Elizabeth Rodriguez shared her motivation for attending.

“I care about people, and I want to spread the word,” she said.

“I want to speak up for those who can’t, those who are living in fear right now. I want to show my daughters that we need to stand up for what we believe in.”

With an increase in federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies sent to secure the southern border, and ICE tightening its grip on immigrant communities in major Texas cities, Rodriguez says it’s only a matter of time before Waco starts feeling the pressure.

Still, she says the protestors would not stop as long as there is hope for change.

25 News asked about the impact of mass deportation protests breaking out in cities across the country —

"History shows that change does not come without action — I feel like this helps them understand that we’re going to fight. No matter what, we are going to fight. We are going to fight for what’s right," Rodriguez said.

"They might not want us here, but we’re going to stay. We are here, we are loud, we are proud."

According to ICE updates provided by the agency on X, there have been more than 4,800 arrests in the last week.

Follow Allison on social media!