WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police are searching for 35-year-old Bryronn Waters, who has been reported missing. A veteran and transient, Waters was last seen in November. Authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating him.

If you have information that can help the police find Waters, please call the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500 or 9-1-1.

Click here for more information on how to help.