Waco Police searching for suspect in homicide investigation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police Special Crimes detectives are looking for a suspect in a homicide investigation.

Officers were called to the 2600 block of Grim on Feb. 22 at 12:50 p.m. for an aggravated assault.

When they arrived, they found 44-year-old Randy Carpenter with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a local hospital in critical condition but was pronounced dead on Feb. 28. Police have now classified the case as a homicide.

At this time, no suspect has been identified. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357). Tips can be submitted anonymously, and if the tip leads to an arrest, the caller may receive a reward of up to $2,000.

This is Waco’s second homicide investigation of 2025.