Waco Police searching for suspect in deadly hit-and-run on Marlin Highway

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police Department Special Crimes detectives are searching for a suspect involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Officers responded to a Man Down call at 7:57 a.m. in the 2600 block of Marlin Highway, where they found a deceased male.

Police later determined that a fatal crash had occurred earlier, but authorities were not notified at the time.

The suspect did not stop to render aid and remains unidentified.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact Waco Police.