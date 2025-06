UPDATE: At around 8:30 a.m. Waco Police said Prince was reunited with his parents.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Waco Police are asking for the public’s help in reuniting a 3-year-old boy with his family after he was found alone Monday morning.

The child, identified only as Prince, was located in the 2200 block of Creekview Drive, according to a statement from the Waco Police Department.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.