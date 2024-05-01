Waco police need help identifying man's body from 2008 cold case

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the human remains of a man from a 2008 cold case.

Texas DPS forensic artists produced new facial reconstruction pictures of the deceased male below.

Waco Police Department

Waco police said on Feb. 8, 2008, officers responded to the 1600 block of Cherry Street on a questionable death investigation. On the scene, police met with the reporting individual who said they found a decomposing body while inspecting a vacant field.

An autopsy of the body determined the deceased to be a white male around 50-years-old plus or minus 10 years, police said.

The unidentified man was estimated to be about 66 inches tall (5'6") plus or minus two inches.

Cold Case Detectives with Waco PD said they believe the unidentified man was homeless and living in a tent, and he could have died within a year of his remains being found.

DNA from the deceased man was collected, but no identification was able to be made.

Police said they do not suspect any foul play.

The University of North Texas Center for Human Identification is in the process of using forensic genealogy to identify the man.

If you recognize this man, Waco police are asking you to contact the department at (254) 750-7619.