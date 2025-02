WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of 19-year-old Gregory Clay in the death of Keith Cobb II.

Officers responded to the area of Ozark and Howard on February 5, 2025, where they found a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound. The victim was later identified as Cobb, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The shooting became the first homicide investigation of 2025 for Waco police and the first homicide investigation in 7 months.