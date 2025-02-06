Watch Now
Waco police investigating evening homicide

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco police are investigating a homicide that occurred last night — officers were called to the area of Ozark and Howard at 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

When officers arrived they located a 34-year-old male with a gunshot wound, he was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A suspect has not been located at this time — authorities believe this was an isolated incident and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP(4357) and submit a tip, if your tip leads to an arrest you could receive an award of up to $2,000. You can also submit tips online at http://wacocrimestoppers.org or on the P3 Tips mobile app.

This is the first homicide investigation of 2025 and the first homicide investigation in seven months.

