Waco Police investigate deadly shooting on Hawthorne Drive

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and a teenage boy injured Wednesday night.

Officers were sent to the 5100 block of Hawthorne Drive at around 10:05 p.m. on May 21. When they arrived, they found two victims: a 36-year-old man, who was pronounced dead at the scene, and a 16-year-old boy, who was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He is currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 254-753-HELP (4357). Tips that lead to an arrest may qualify for a reward of up to $2,000.

This incident is Waco’s sixth homicide investigation of 2025.