Waco Police Department to host safety presentations for community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Safer Together Initiative program will focus on six different topics each night. The classes will be held on three nights this week from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

I spoke with Detective Bryton Johnson about the safety and crime prevention classes.

“So the initiative is about educating the community on ways that we all can reduce the opportunity to be victimized by criminals,” Johnson said.

The presentations will be at Dewey Community Center on Tuesday, Doris Miller Community Center on Thursday, and South Waco Community Center on Friday. One presentation will be offered in Spanish each night.

SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, June 11

Dewey Community Center



925 N. 9th Street, Waco, TX 76707

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Thursday, June 13

Doris Miller Community Center



1020 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX 76704

5:30 to 8 p.m.

Friday, June 14

South Waco Community Center

