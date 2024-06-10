Waco Police Department to host safety presentations for community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Safer Together Initiative program will focus on six different topics each night. The classes will be held on three nights this week from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
I spoke with Detective Bryton Johnson about the safety and crime prevention classes.
“So the initiative is about educating the community on ways that we all can reduce the opportunity to be victimized by criminals,” Johnson said.
The presentations will be at Dewey Community Center on Tuesday, Doris Miller Community Center on Thursday, and South Waco Community Center on Friday. One presentation will be offered in Spanish each night.
SCHEDULE:
Tuesday, June 11
Dewey Community Center
- 925 N. 9th Street, Waco, TX 76707
- 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Thursday, June 13
Doris Miller Community Center
- 1020 Elm Avenue, Waco, TX 76704
- 5:30 to 8 p.m.
Friday, June 14
South Waco Community Center
- 2815 Speight Avenue, Waco, TX 76711
- 5:30 to 8 p.m.