Waco officials respond to gas leak on Beverly Drive

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Emergency crews responded to a gas leak Friday in the 5100 block of Beverly Drive, prompting a shelter-in-place order issued by Waco Hazmat and the McLennan County Office of Emergency Management.

Beverly Drive was closed between South New Road and Highway 6 as a precaution, and officials urged drivers to seek alternate routes.

An update later confirmed that residents were permitted to leave the area but would not be allowed to return until Incident Command issued an official all-clear.

