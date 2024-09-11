Waco nonprofit holds fundraiser to offer resources to the community

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — One local nonprofit is giving men and women in the community a second chance at success — Community Resources Planning helps people Central Texans get the resources they need to achieve their goals.

One of their primary missions is to help men earn their GED, if they they did not finish high school or college.

Community resources planning is asking the community to support them at Thrst Coffee Shop for a taste-testing fundraiser, which will have coffees from all over the world on Wednesday, October 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

"Through Community Resources Planning, I hope to impact the City of Waco by fostering equitable access to essential services," said the President of Community Resources Planning, Javier Jardon.

"As a young man who came to Waco when I was 17-years-old, I faced many challenges alone, including continuing my education while establishing myself here in Waco. Working a full time job and doing full time at school was not an easy path, especially because I didn't know about any sources to support my education."

The funds raised from the event will directly support CRP's various initiatives, including their GED program for men, educational workshops, community outreach programs, and resource planning services that benefit under-served populations.

By participating in this event, attendees will contribute to the growth and sustainability of essential community projects.

